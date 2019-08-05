Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) to reserve separate quota for minorities

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to empower minorities, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to reserve a separate quota for minority youth in the country.

According to an official to provide them with equal opportunities and to protect their fundamental rights, minorities would be benefited in separate quota under various programmes of PMYAP.

He said the aim was to safeguard the interest of minority students, their identity, beliefs and citizenship.

"This was the first time they are proposing a separate quota for minorities so they could be given opportunities in employment", he added.

He further said that they would have separate quota in PM's employment scheme and SME lending scheme or other all programmes under PMYAP.

