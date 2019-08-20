UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) To Launch 'Kamyab Jwan Portal'

In a bid to empower youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has made a comprehensive strategy to launch "Kamyab Jwan Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to empower youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has made a comprehensive strategy to launch "Kamyab Jwan Portal".

According to an official, an interactive web portal would be launched to collect data on major issues being faced by youth across the country.

He said that this information would serve as the baseline data for planning various youth-focused initiatives in different parts of the country.

Collected Information of youth regarding their education, skills and experience would help to adjust youth according to their area of expertise, he stated.

He further said that after collecting information, the certified skilled labour youth or experienced youth will be regulated to their domain.

He said that its government's vision to provide paramount opportunities to the youth, so that they could contribute to the national development.

