Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) Renames SME Scheme As 'Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:37 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has renamed SME-lending facility programme to "Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has renamed SME-lending facility programme to "Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme".

According to an official, the scheme would offer subsidized business loans to young entrepreneurs in the country.

He said that clean lending facility would be offered to borrowers up to Rs500,000, whereas subsidized loans would be offered to other borrowers from Rs 0.5-1 million, and 1-25 million."� He said that in the first category, there will be no guarantee required for taking loan as only personal guarantee would be enough.

He said in other 2 categories, PMYA would provide subsidy to the borrowers by sharing their half of the interest rate.

����� He said that PMYA has made a comprehensive strategy for the uplift of youth by initiating several projects for them, adding that PTI Government was focusing on the institutional changes to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth.

