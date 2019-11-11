Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) to launch Youth Empowerment Card

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has planned to launch "Youth Empowerment Card" to make them economically independent and empowered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has planned to launch "Youth Empowerment Card" to make them economically independent and empowered.

According to an official, it would be a subsidy card for the youth to avail civic services like travel tickets, passport fees and Nation Identity Card (NIC) on subsidized rates.

He said that NADRA will collect the basic data of youth across the country and adding that Rs4000 to Rs5000 will be provided under this card.

PTI's government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the youth so that they could contribute to the national development, he said.