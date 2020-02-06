Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme steps up efforts to develop 'Youth Development Index' : Usman Dar

The Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has step up its efforts to develop the first-ever comprehensive youth-based national database (YDI) to determine their socio-economic status in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has step up its efforts to develop the first-ever comprehensive youth-based national database (YDI) to determine their socio-economic status in the country.

A meeting to discuss the modalities for setting up the 'Youth Development Index' (YDI) was held here on Thursday that chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, said a press release received here.

The 'YDI' is aimed at gathering important data on the country's youth that will eventually help guide policy-makers to devise better policy making for young people, besides taking youth development initiatives in future.

Usman Dar, during the meeting, said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was the flagship initiative of the present government which would make sure socio-economic welfare of youth in Pakistan.

He said the Index would help the government and development partners to assess impacts of their interventions.

"Establishment of Youth Development Index reflects our commitment and seriousness towards development of Pakistani youth", Usman added.

He informed the participants of meeting that working towards the YDI would serve as a baseline survey to provide important data on our youth and identify areas/ dimensions crucial for youth development.

"Once these dimensions are objectively identified, we can focus on interventions required for development of our youth", emphasized Usman Dar.

He regretted that Pakistan's poor position at Commonwealth Youth Development Index reflected the lack of vision and seriousness by the previous governments towards the youth well-being.

"How can one assess the situation and make effective policies in absence of a youth index in the country?", said Dar. The YDI would promote positive competition among provinces and regions of the country regarding measures for development of the youth.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Ministry of Planning, Reform Special Initiatives.

Representatives from UNDP and UNFPA assured the meeting for extending support in setting up YDI that aimed at assisting and guiding future interventions regarding the youth development in Pakistan.