Prime Minister, Zaidi Discuss Pakistan's Growing Importance In Regional Prosperity Through Blue Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed Pakistan's growing importance in the economic prosperity of region through blue economy.

Besides, the Prime Minister was also briefed about increase in country's foreign exchange due to measures taken by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs as well as the Ministry's restructuring and large scale reforms in fisheries sector.

The Prime Minister while appreciating the steps taken by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs directed to speed up the implementation of measures.

