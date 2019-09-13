Lawmakers on Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in his address to a public gathering at Muzaffarabad on Friday

Talking to APP, PTI leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had become the true ambassador of the oppressed Kashmiris to present their case in the world.

He said the prime minister in his address had projected humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir in an effective way.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris, adding he had advocated the case of Kashmiris before the world.

He said as a result of illegal and unlawful Indian acts, Indian Occupied Kashmir had become an issue of humanity.

PTI Insaf Lawyers Forum President Muhammad Nasim Tahir appreciated the address of PM Imran Khan and termed him ambassedor of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said the prime minister was raising the voice for Kashmiris at all forums.