UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Address To Nation At 9.15 Pm Tonight: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Prime Minister's address to nation at 9.15 pm tonight: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced through her Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced through her Twitter handle that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation would be televised at 9.15 pm tonight.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

19 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

41 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

1 hour ago

Shopkeepers fined over selling flour on excessive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.