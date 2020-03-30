Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced through her Twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced through her Twitter handle that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation would be televised at 9.15 pm tonight.