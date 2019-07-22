(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan 's historic address to a large gathering of expatriate Pakistanis at Capital Arena One Stadium of Washington DC was the voice of every Pakistani

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here on Monday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts of expatriate Pakistanis, who warmly welcomed their beloved leader.

The premier gave the message of hope and good future while setting a praiseworthy example of austerity and simplicity, he added.