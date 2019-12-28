Politicians, intelligentsia and people from different section of the society Saturday highly praised the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan on 42nd annual winter meeting of Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) and Khyber Medical College Alumni Association (KMCAA) and hailed his Government reforms to provide quality free treatment facility to patients at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Politicians, intelligentsia and people from different section of the society Saturday highly praised the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan on 42nd annual winter meeting of Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) and Khyber Medical College Alumni Association (KMCAA) and hailed his Government reforms to provide quality free treatment facility to patients at their doorsteps.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bahadar Khan said the prime minister speech was very comprehensive and goal oriented with strong commitment to provide relief to poor patients.

"Whenever PTI Govt tried to introduce reforms in health sector, the corrupt mafia and efficient elements came out to create obstacles in it." In the past, he said, a lot of obstacles were created in way of the PTI Government, but the PTI leadership did not bow to any pressure and implemented all the reforms in letter and spirit in the province, resulting a significant improvement in health delivery system in the province.

"Free treatment was provided to hundreds of thousands of poor patients under Sehat Insaf Card program by the PTI Government and this program was later extended to erstwhile Fata by facilitating poor tribal patients.

" The register poor patients can get free treatment upto Rs7,20,000 per year in any top public and private hospital of the country under Sehat Insaf Card and such patients would not sell their properties and houses any more for treatment of cancer, heart and other chronic diseases.

Former Information Minister Misal Khan has also termed speech of Premier very comprehensive and goal oriented, saying no society can move on road to progress and development, unless huge investment has been made on human resource.

He said Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital at Lahore and Peshawar was a great gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for poor and needy patients.

He said more reforms in health sector were need of the hour and the prime minister commitment to transform health sectors was highly commendable.

Economist Sumbul Riaz, tribal elder Asghar Afridi and academician Riaz Haq also praised Imran Khan address and termed PTI Govt health reforms was highly praised worthy.