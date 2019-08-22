(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood visited the head office of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) here on Thursday.

The Chairman TCP, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Memon briefed the Advisor about the performance of the Corporation during last one year. The Adviser was informed that TCP is self-sustained and profitable organization which has strategic significance.

The Corporation has imported 200,000 M.T of Urea on the directives of ECC in order to stabilize Urea market. Resultantly, prices of Urea have remained stable in the country.

The Adviser was further apprised that TCP has also digitalized Rice Inspection process to facilitate the Rice Exporters. It was also informed that the Corporation has launched "TCP Green Seed Balls Campaign" as Corporate Social Responsibility. Around 800,000 seed balls are prepared for the purpose.

Razak Dawood appreciated the performance of TCP and advised to bring forth new proposals for price stabilization of commodities and facilitation of business community.

He also appreciated TCP's "Green Ball Campaign" being cost effectiveand major contribution towards Prime Minister's goal of 10 billion Trees Tsunami.