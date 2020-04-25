UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Call For Debt Relief Draws Wide Acknowledgment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a 'Global initiative on debt relief' has been widely welcomed at the United Nations including by the Presidents of the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a 'Global initiative on debt relief' has been widely welcomed at the United Nations including by the Presidents of the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council.

"The prime minister and the foreign minister are speaking to a number of leaders to discuss the need for a coordinated and comprehensive solution to the debt issue," foreign office spokesperson in a press release on Saturday said.

In consultation with the UN and other international institutions, Pakistan will convene a group of interested countries at the UN to commence consultations on further steps that can be taken to evolve a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries resulting from the COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

