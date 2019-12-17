(@imziishan)

PTI north-Punjab chapter secretary information Malik Iftikhar said if Prime Minister Imran Khan didn't take honest and courageous decision, Pakistan could face international pressures following economic default

PTI north-Punjab chapter secretary information Malik Iftikhar said if Prime Minister Imran Khan didn't take honest and courageous decision, Pakistan could face international pressures following economic default.PTI secretary information Iftikhar said this during an interview to Online on Tuesday.

He said the incumbent government will fulfill its promises that the party leaders had made with public during the General Election 2018.He said the government has put deteriorating national economy on the path of stability in short period of 15 months.

He said this during an interview with Online.Malik Iftikhar the country's economy was on the bank of default when the PTI government assumed charge of the country.He claimed that the PML-N government had tried to put the upcoming government after taking small loans even in the last year of its term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's honest and courageous decision has put the country economy at the path of stability.

The financial crisis could face Pakistan into serious troubles if the PTI government didn't take immediate measures to return the loans.Talking about crackdown against land grabbers, the PTI government, he said, was taking indiscriminate actions against land mafia, adding that the operations will continue till taking possession of illegal properties back.Talking about employment opportunities, he said the government has recently launched a mega project Ehsaas" program for youth.

The program will be helpful in improving life style of people in this country.Talking about other welfare projects, Malik Iftikhar said the government has increased Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and construction of 5 million houses.Regarding the country's foreign policy and diplomacy, the PTI local leader said it was PTI government which improved the country's image abroad.

It is a result of the PTI dynamic foreign diplomacy that today India has been exposed to the world for its oppression and barbaric actions in Jammu and Kashmir.