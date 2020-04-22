UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's COVID- 19 Test Negative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Prime Minister's COVID- 19 test negative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan's coronavirus test report was negative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan's coronavirus test report was negative.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]). The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). " I am happy to report that his test is negative," she said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

29 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

44 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.