Prime Minister's dream of public service PTI govt's core agenda: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of public service was core agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of public service was core agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, the CM said that a roadmap of holistic reforms was being vigorously implemented to ensure public service. The foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said that those who chanted hollow slogans had become part of history now.

He said that the era of loot and plunder would not return and added that former rulers are reaping what they had sown in the past.

The Chief Minister said that the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan about a secure, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan would come true soon.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI-led government believes in performance and service delivery instead of slogan-mongering, and provision of necessary facilities of life to the general public has been especially focused by the government. He said that holistic reforms are being introduced to streamline the system and facilitate citizens.

