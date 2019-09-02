(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the core issue of Kashmir had been highlighted at different international forums due to efforts of Prime Minister

He said that nefarious Indian designs of revoking constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir had threatened the future of whole region, according to a handout issued here.

The chief minister said, "India was committing unabated atrocities against Kashmiris", adding that India could not deceive the world as international public opinion was being formed in favour of Kashmiris.

Usman Buzdar said the freedom-destination of Kashmiris was drawing nearer. He said that the time was not far when the Modi government would be destroyed by its fanaticism.