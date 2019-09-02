UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Efforts Helped Highlight Kashmir Issue At World Forums: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:33 PM

Prime Minister's efforts helped highlight Kashmir issue at world forums: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the core issue of Kashmir had been highlighted at different international forums due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the core issue of Kashmir had been highlighted at different international forums due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that nefarious Indian designs of revoking constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir had threatened the future of whole region, according to a handout issued here.

The chief minister said, "India was committing unabated atrocities against Kashmiris", adding that India could not deceive the world as international public opinion was being formed in favour of Kashmiris.

Usman Buzdar said the freedom-destination of Kashmiris was drawing nearer. He said that the time was not far when the Modi government would be destroyed by its fanaticism.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Punjab Threatened Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

49 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy apprises Chief Minister of his organis ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 issues monthly report for August

1 minute ago

Govt striving to promote agriculture sector to all ..

1 minute ago

Advisers to Normandy Four Leaders to Discuss Minsk ..

1 minute ago

Arab League Head to Meet With Iraqi Leaders, Discu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.