Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program Step Towards Elimination Of Poverty: Imran Ismail

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:09 AM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiated Ehsaas Program was a step towards elimination of poverty and the entire nation praised him for initiating the program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiated Ehsaas Program was a step towards elimination of poverty and the entire nation praised him for initiating the program.

Addressing the 11th annual LADIESFUND(R) for Women Awards Pakistan 2019 at the Governor House, he said that the role of women was also very important in the development of the country.

He said that the women had gained prominence with their full potential and extensive experience in all walks of life.

Imran Ismail said that the role of women in every field was admirable.

The lives of proud women were role model for the other women.

The Governor said the women were also playing an important role in the development of the national economy.

He said that the present government would continue to provide all possible help and support to empower the women.

Appreciating the efforts of LADIESFUND(R), he said that women were being supported through LadiesFund, which was commendable.

In today's era, women were playing a key role not only maintaining their homes but also providing financial stability for their families, said the Governor.

He felicitated the award winning women on the occasion.

The wife of the Governor Sindh, Dr. Sania Nishtar, State Bank ofPakistan (SBP) Governor, various diplomats, artists and women in large numbers were present in the event.

