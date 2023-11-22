Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement club’s election held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club's elections were held at the Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan following the directives of the Higher education Commission and Registrar Abdul Basit Khan.

According to the agriculture university’s spokesman, the Executive Council membership elections of the Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan's 2023-24 were held under the supervision of the focal person, Muhammad Umair Sardar.

As many as 500 students including male and female besides members of the Dr. Sarir Ahmad-headed committee and heads of various departments actively participated in the election.

A close competition was witnessed among 30 students who were in the run for positions such as captain, vice-captain, thematic lead, and communication lead.

Registrar of Agriculture University Abdul Basit Khan was a special guest on this auspicious occasion where the focal person for the Green Youth Movement Club Sardar highlighted various activities of election day and the movement.

Highlighting the students' interest in club activities, Dr. Sarir Ahmed reviewed the progress and activities of the Green Youth Movement Club and emphasized the need for increased participation and involvement of new students in Green activities.

Registrar Abdul Basit Khan commended the progress of the Green Club and directed the focal person to enhance these activities and involve incoming students in Green activities.

He expressed satisfaction with the students' participation in the election and mentioned their awareness of environmental conservation.

The spokesman added that the elected members would undertake various green initiatives around the campus besides conducting awareness sessions in this regard at different tourist spots in Dera Ismail Khan district.