Prime Minister's Historic US Visit Provides New Impetus To Afghan Peace Process: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Prime Minister's historic US visit provides new impetus to Afghan peace process: Shehryar Khan Afridi

State Minister for Sates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said Pakistan was making all possible efforts to further Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Sates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said Pakistan was making all possible efforts to further Afghan peace process. "The historic visit of United States (US) by Prime Minister Imran Khan had already laid a new foundation for Afghan peace and development and Pakistan would keep making efforts to further the peace dialogue", he said in a statement issued from Panjshir, Afghanistan. He said a peaceful and developing Afghanistan would prove to be a partner in Pakistans pursuance of regional peace and stability. Upon arrival, Afghan Minister for Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz and Deputy Governor Siddiqi welcomed the minister. The Minister visited strategic Punjshir Valley of Afghanistan and met with the local leaders and briefed them on Pakistans efforts for peace and development in Afghanistan.

Later, Shehryar Afridi held detailed talks with the local leadership.

Afridi said all Afghan leaders and politico-ethnic groups were equally important for Pakistan.

He made it clear that Pakistan believed in Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and would keep pursuing dialogue between Afghans.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan is the principal partner of Afghanistan in peace and stability in Afghanistan. Shehryar Afridi also visited the mouselem of late Afghan leader Commander Ahmed Shah Masood and laid a floral wreath. He also offered fateha and recorded his comments in the visitor's book.

It merits to mention here that Shehryar Afridi was the first Cabinet Minister to visit Punjshir Valley. Around a decade ago, the Ambassador Sadiq Khan had visited Punjshir.

