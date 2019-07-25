State Minister for Sates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said Pakistan was making all possible efforts to further Afghan peace process

Later, Shehryar Afridi held detailed talks with the local leadership.

Afridi said all Afghan leaders and politico-ethnic groups were equally important for Pakistan.

He made it clear that Pakistan believed in Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and would keep pursuing dialogue between Afghans.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan is the principal partner of Afghanistan in peace and stability in Afghanistan. Shehryar Afridi also visited the mouselem of late Afghan leader Commander Ahmed Shah Masood and laid a floral wreath. He also offered fateha and recorded his comments in the visitor's book.

It merits to mention here that Shehryar Afridi was the first Cabinet Minister to visit Punjshir Valley. Around a decade ago, the Ambassador Sadiq Khan had visited Punjshir.