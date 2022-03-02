The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Wednesday warmly welcomed the industrial package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that this package would bring an economic revolution in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Wednesday warmly welcomed the industrial package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that this package would bring an economic revolution in the country.

In a statement here, the HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi and members executive committee expressed confidence that this industrial package would open new vistas of employments, revival of business activities and overcoming the inflation rate.

The amnesty scheme and other positive steps which were announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan would also help in revival of sick industries and rapid boost in industrial production, they said.