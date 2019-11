Chairman of Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Hiraj Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister 's Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Hiraj Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting held at PM Office, they reviewed the performance of different institutions.

The prime minister directed the institutions concerned to implement the recommendations of the Inspection Commission meant to improve their functioning.