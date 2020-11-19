Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Kabul on the day, was the reaffirmation of Pakistan's firm stance of desiring peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :

"This visit gave a message that we stick to our stance. We were and are desirous of peace (in Afghanistan) and will continue extending full support in this regard," the foreign minister said in a statement, who also accompanied the prime minister during the day-long visit to Kabul.

Calling it a follow-up visit, the foreign minister said it was aimed at further strengthening the bilateral ties.

He said the visit featured a very cordial meetings including his own interaction with Afghan counterpart and his team wherein they discussed multiple issues.

During the visit, he said both the countries discussed and agreed on future course of bilateral relations.

"President Ashraf Ghani realizes the importance of this visit. He looked forward to prime minister's visit. In near future, he too will visit Pakistan," the foreign minister stated.

Qureshi said that both the governments were unanimous not to allow their respective soils for terrorism and would move ahead with the same spirit.