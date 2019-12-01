(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has reviewed progress of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Usman Dar said that around 200,000 applications of women has been filed as the program has reserved 25 percent quota for women.

About one million applications for Youth Entrepreneurship scheme has registered so far, which showed its success.

Meanwhile, the disbursement of loans to youth under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme starts this month and continue till June next year.He said that the youth is a most powerful force for transformational change. The Special Assistant further said that youth can lead the way to sustainable human development, if provided with a conducive environment.