UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:12 PM

Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme reviewed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has reviewed progress of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Usman Dar said that around 200,000 applications of women has been filed as the program has reserved 25 percent quota for women.

About one million applications for Youth Entrepreneurship scheme has registered so far, which showed its success.

Meanwhile, the disbursement of loans to youth under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme starts this month and continue till June next year.He said that the youth is a most powerful force for transformational change. The Special Assistant further said that youth can lead the way to sustainable human development, if provided with a conducive environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Progress Lead June Women Million

Recent Stories

Indian born on 2nd December 1971 knew significance ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Union is main identity that citizens are pro ..

1 hour ago

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

2 hours ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.