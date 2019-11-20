(@FahadShabbir)

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs has chaired a meeting here Wednesday to launch Microsoft Imagine Cup and Prime Minister's Innovation League under the umbrella of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme

He said that national level winners compete at Regional level in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and finally at international level in Microsoft headquarters, USA to win a hefty cash award of USD 100,000.It was agreed in the meeting that Microsoft would collaborate with Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to connect the national level winners and runner ups of Microsoft Imagine Cup with Prime Minister's Startup Pakistan Programme, Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), HEC Technology Fund, and other investors in the industry to develop business prototypes based on their research projects.Moreover, it was agreed that Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme would join hands with Microsoft to launch Prime Minister's Innovation League in September 2020 for the promotion of startup culture in the country.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of Higher Education Commitment (HEC) and Microsoft for the promotion of innovation and IT startups in Pakistan.