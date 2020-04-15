UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Karachi Visit Not Scheduled For Tomorrow : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Prime Minister's Karachi visit not scheduled for tomorrow : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no schedule to visit Karachi tomorrow( Thursday).

In a tweet, she said that media would be intimated about his Karachi visit schedule in due course of time.

