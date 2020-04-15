Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no schedule to visit Karachi tomorrow( Thursday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no schedule to visit Karachi tomorrow( Thursday).

In a tweet, she said that media would be intimated about his Karachi visit schedule in due course of time.