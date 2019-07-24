UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Mission Is To Provide Rights To Entitled People: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that provision of rights to the people, who were entitled to them, was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that provision of rights to the people, who were entitled to them, was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said this while addressing the dues cheques distribution ceremony to the former employees of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) here at ptv Karachi Centre.

While distributing dues cheques among the former staffers of PTV, she congratulated them for receiving cheques and said it was their justified right.

She said that PTV was a state institution and identity of the nation and its workers had to play their vibrant role to make the PTV regain its glory.

She said that the pensioners had given the best part of their lives to the PTV and the government wanted to make the retired employees a part of reforms agenda to further improve the performance of PTV.

She expressed gratitude to the PTV Union for their cooperation in resolution of the problems of the national television. If any department or institution faced crisis, the workers are the first, who face the losses, she noted.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called upon the Managing Director of PTV and the PTV Union to make concerted efforts for betterment of the institution.

Later, she distributed dues cheques among the former employees of PTV.

She presented Rs.4.6 million cheque to Masood Alam Zuberi, Rs 5.1 million cheque to Faiz, Rs 2.3 million cheque to Syed Tahir Ali, Rs 2.9 million cheque to Ashiq Bashir and Rs 1.8 million cheque to Mrs Tahira Naqvi, widow of anex-employee of PTV.

