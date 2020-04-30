UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Relief Fund For COVID-19: Petroleum Division Contributes Rs186 M

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:55 PM

Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19: Petroleum Division contributes Rs186 m

Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs186 million to the prime minister's relief fund to mitigate the financial sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs186 million to the prime minister's relief fund to mitigate the financial sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the deadly virus.

The OGDCL, PMDC, SNGPL, SSGC, PPL and PSO significantly contributed to the relief fund, according to a recent data provided by the Petroleum Division.

All employees of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) have donated their two-day salary, which stood at around Rs5 million, in the fund to help needy.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allocated Rs38 million for relief activities across the country, out of which Rs19 million were meant for the prime minister's relief fund and Rs19 million for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to procure medical supplies.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has also announced Rs30 million for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has deposited an amount of Rs53 million in the fund, and converted its I-9 hostel building into a quarantine centre and handed over to Islamabad district administration. The company also announced provision of medicines, 50 personal protection equipment kits for medical staff, food items and a ventilator-equipped ambulance.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh with the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has extended support of Rs50 million in the prime minister's relief fund to support the needy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Company Oil Gas Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Pakistan Petroleum Limited Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends govt cut in POL prices

6 minutes ago

Helping marginalized, a moral and religious respon ..

11 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms position on political solution in Li ..

13 minutes ago

Health, Green package and removal of WHT on bank t ..

14 minutes ago

UK bank Lloyds says Q1 profit dives 60% on coronav ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,074 as tota ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.