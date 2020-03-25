Various circles have welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Various circles have welcomed the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on PM's relief package here Wednesday, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam said that the package depicted Prime Minister's love with the nation.

He said that industrial sector had reached the verge of collapse due to lockdown. However, allocation of Rs 100 billion in PM package will bring relief for industrial and agriculture sectors.

Labour leader Baba Abdul Latif Ansari said that due to lockdown, millions of industrial workers became jobless while daily wage earners are also facing great deal of difficulties.

However, PM's relief package will help these poor workers and laborers to keep their bodies and souls together.

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka also welcomed the PM's Relief Package and said that it will help the poor segments of society as well as traders and businessmen to survive lockdown period.

MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar also welcomed the relief package and said that PM as very concerned about financial situation of the nation due to coronavirus pandemic.