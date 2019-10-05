UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Role For Kashimir Issue Appreciated By World: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Prime Minister's role for Kashimir issue appreciated by world: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday said the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kashmir issue was being applauded by the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday said the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kashmir issue was being applauded by the world.

He said this while attended a ceremony in Kot Lakhpat here on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister cut a cake and wished the best wishes to the prime minister.

On this occasion, the minister said that after a very long time a true leader had been founded by the nation and under the leadership of PM Imran Khan the country would soon make progress.

He assured to the nation that team of PTI would perform a vital role in the construction and development of the country.

Senior pastor Anwer Fazal and Christian community participated in the ceremony.

