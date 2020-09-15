UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Roshan Digital Pakistan Initiative For Overseas Pakistanis Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister's Roshan Digital Pakistan initiative for overseas Pakistanis hailed

Think Tank Pakistan (London) Chairman Farasat Latif on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of Roshan Digital Pakistan for expatriates to transfer money to Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Think Tank Pakistan (London) Chairman Farasat Latif on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of Roshan Digital Pakistan for expatriates to transfer money to Pakistan.

Farasat Latif, in a statement, said previously overseas Pakistanis had to face great difficulty in sending money to home. It was costly and cumbersome with great hurdles for the expatriates in investing funds in Pakistan.

With the launch of Roshan Digital Pakistan, which was a part of the golden moves that Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated, all the hurdles had been removed in bringing money from abroad to Pakistan, he added.

Farasat said under the prime minister's leadership, Pakistan was fast moving towards an ideal atmosphere for investment.

He announced that his forum would soon open an account with the Roshan Digital and would be a part of the fast progressing Pakistan.

He said there were ideal conditions for investment in Pakistan and urged the Pakistanis abroad to open their accounts and lend a helping hand to the country and their prime minister.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister London Tank Money Gold National University All From

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

53 minutes ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

6 minutes ago

Six injured in road accident

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

53 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations for Regional ..

6 minutes ago

Federal, Balochistan govts to work together for de ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.