(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Think Tank Pakistan (London) Chairman Farasat Latif on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of Roshan Digital Pakistan for expatriates to transfer money to Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Think Tank Pakistan (London) Chairman Farasat Latif on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of Roshan Digital Pakistan for expatriates to transfer money to Pakistan.

Farasat Latif, in a statement, said previously overseas Pakistanis had to face great difficulty in sending money to home. It was costly and cumbersome with great hurdles for the expatriates in investing funds in Pakistan.

With the launch of Roshan Digital Pakistan, which was a part of the golden moves that Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated, all the hurdles had been removed in bringing money from abroad to Pakistan, he added.

Farasat said under the prime minister's leadership, Pakistan was fast moving towards an ideal atmosphere for investment.

He announced that his forum would soon open an account with the Roshan Digital and would be a part of the fast progressing Pakistan.

He said there were ideal conditions for investment in Pakistan and urged the Pakistanis abroad to open their accounts and lend a helping hand to the country and their prime minister.\932