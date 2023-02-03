UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister's Special Representative For Interfaith Harmony And Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Appeals All Stakeholders To Make APC A Success Story

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday appealed all stakeholders to make All Parties Conference (APC) a success story keeping in view the current circumstance after the Peshawar tragedy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday appealed all stakeholders to make All Parties Conference (APC) a success story keeping in view the current circumstance after the Peshawar tragedy in the country.

He, in a video message, said all political and religious leadership should grab this opportunity offered by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to cope with the current challenges including the scourge of terrorism being faced by the country.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join this unique platform in larger interest of the country on behalf of his organization and the Ulema and Mashaykh of other schools of thought.

He emphasized the need to be united like the Army Public Schools (APS) barbaric incident and devise a collective strategy in a bid to make National Action Plan more vibrant and result-oriented across the country.

He expressed the hope that the political and religious leadership would play their constructive role with a unanimous stance of eliminating terrorism and uplifting the economic condition of the country.

Ashrafi went to say that we must stand by Pakistan Army, national security institutions and law enforcement agencies to strengthen their hands and dismantle the nefarious designs of enemies intending to create division and destabilize the country.

Terming APC a great initiative of the prime minister, he said it was need of the hour and prayed for the unity among all political and religious leadership so that they could get the country out of prevailing crisis and recent wave of terrorism.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called APC on February 7, in Islamabad and invited the country's political and religious leadership, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, to discuss ways to overcome the challenges the country is facing.

