Prime Minister's UN 'Kashmir Mission' Remained Successful, All Targets Achieved: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the 'Kashmir Mission' of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United Nations remained successful as all set targets were achieved through an effective diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference after the Federal Cabinet meeting, she said the prime minister had around 70 direct or indirect interactions with world leaders, think tanks and international media during his recent visit to the United States. Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held 50 meetings.

The agenda of all the 120 meetings was to expose Indian atrocities over innocent people of occupied Kashmir, she added.

Dr Firdous said many world leaders only came to know the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) during those meetings and acknowledged Pakistan's stance in that regard.

She said the prime minister told his cabinet members about setting up of an international English channel by Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia like BBC to highlight the issues of Muslims and counter Islamophobia in the West by promoting the true ideology of islam to the world.

The special assistant said the prime minister directed the provincial governments to control flour prices and devise an effective mechanism to ensure its availability.

