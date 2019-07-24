Like other quarters, teaching community has also applauded maiden successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only premier who was accorded a warm welcome not only by the US government but by the Pakistani community there as well, they said.

Talking to APP, Babar Sultan (SST Science) said Prime Minister's visit to the United States would yield fruitful results.

He said that meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region.

Imran Khan, who was accorded a warm welcome in the US, achieved significant political and diplomatic success.

He termed the US President's mediation offer on the core issue of Kashmir as a positive gesture towards the solution of Pakistan-India disputes.

Muhammad Fayyaz (SST Arts) said that it was cheerful that Pak-US relations are getting improved and the PM's visit would give new impetus to the bilateral relations.

He said the visit would also help to promote trade and economic relations as well.

Chief Executive of a private educational institution, Usman Ghani said, those who conspired to isolate Pakistan internationally, have faced defeat and now they should realize facts.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving ahead with a vision and Pakistan will achieve its destination of development and prosperity.