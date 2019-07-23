UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States would yield fruitful results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States would yield fruitful results.

Meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region, he said.

He said that Imran Khan, who was accorded a warm welcome in the US, achieving significant diplomatic success.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Tuesday, termed the US President's mediation offer on the core issue of Kashmir as a positive gesture towards the solution of Pakistan-India disputes.

It is sanguine that Pakistan-US relations are getting improved and the PM's visit would give new impetus to the bilateral relations, he said.

He said the visit would also help to promote trade and economic relations as well.

Usman Buzdar said that those who conspired to isolate Pakistan internationally, have faced defeat and now they should realize facts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving ahead with a vision and Pakistan will achieve its destination of development and prosperity under his leadership, the Chief Minister said.

