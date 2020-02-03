UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Visit To Malaysia Will Strengthen Economic Ties Between Two Countries: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Malaysia will strengthen economic ties between the two countries and solidify bilateral strategic partnership

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Malaysia will strengthen economic ties between the two countries and solidify bilateral strategic partnership.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said Imran Khan's second visit to Malaysia after assuming the office of the prime minister reflects growing ties between the two countries.The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister will apprise his Malaysian counterpart of the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and emphasize on peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.She said raising voice for plebiscite in occupied Kashmir by Malaysia is appreciable.

She said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's stance on Kashmir presents him as a pro-justice world leader.

