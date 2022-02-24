KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S.M.Muneer and President Salman Aslam Thursday welcomed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia.

In a statement issued here, S.M.

Muneer said that improvement in relations with Russia was very beneficial for Pakistan.

He further said that the CPEC was a project that would change the future of Asia and Russia understood the importance of the project.

Salman Aslam said that access to the Russian market for Pakistani exporters and the business community should take full advantage of the increasing demand for Pakistani products in Russia.