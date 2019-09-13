(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the prime minister 's visit to the AJK capital showed the world a comparative picture of the situation on both sides of the Line of Control.

Could Narendra Modi address a huge public gathering in Srinagar just like Imran Kahn had done in Muzaffarabad, he asked and added the Indian government had done no good for the Kashmir people.

He questioned under which law, the Indian government had arrested the Kashmiris, suspended television, internet and mobile phone services in the IOK and deployed around 900,000 troops there.

Rubbishing the Indian claims of religious freedom, he said the Ashura processions and Imambargahs were attacked in the IOK, and the Kashmiris were not allowed to even offer Eid and Friday prayers.

Qureshi said Imran Khan, being Safeer-e-Kashmir (Ambassador of Kashmir), would convey the sentiments of Kashmiri people in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the people of all faiths from across Pakistan and abroad, the international community, and both the local and international media for exposing the Indian brutal face in held Kashmir.

He said the whole nation would stand guard for protection of the rights of the Kashmiri people, who he hoped would soon get freedom.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris in the IOK had been facing humiliation and atrocities at the hands of occupation forces for decades.

The 40-day siege had turned the occupied valley into the biggest prison, he said and vowed to stand with the Kashmiris till they achieved their right to self-determination.

He said the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India had lost its significance and announced to hold an international conference on Kashmir in near future.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK President Barrister Sultan announced that the Kashmiris and the Pakistani community would hold a historic protest demonstration in New York when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive to address the UN General Assembly session.

He said by taking unilateral actions in the IOK, Narendra Modi would become India's Gorbachev as he had committed a blunder in Kashmir which would ultimately result into his country's disintegration.

Film star Javed Sheikh resolved that the whole Pakistani nation stood with the people of Kashmir till the success of their movement for right to self- determination.

Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would support every oppressed person in the world, whether in Kashmir or anywhere else. He asked as to why only the Muslims were being targeted across the globe and urged the Muslim world to get united against such atrocities.

He appreciated the prime minister and his government for raising voice at international forums against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Film star Humayun Saeed said the Pakistani nation had always voiced against oppression anywhere in the world and they would also ensure the salvation of their Kashmiri brethren from the Indian barbarism.

Earlier, singer Faakhir Mehmood warmed up the crowd with his song 'India Ja Ja Kashmir Say Nikal Ja' (India get out from Kashmir).

The event concluded with music composer Sahir Ali Bagga singing a national song 'Pakistan Zindabad'.