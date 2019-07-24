(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent successful visit to Washington was being hailed all over the world

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with different representatives of minorities belonging to Sargodha at camp office of Human Rights.

He said that some opponents showed a fake protest drama in the name of minorities, in Washington.

He said reality is this that minorities were fully enjoying their rights in Pakistan and much safer as compared to other countries in the world.

Ijaz Alam said that corridor of Kartarpur such a revolutionary project announced by PTI government and issue of innocent Kashmiris being raised at every forum by PTI and the day was not far when Kashmiris would enjoy freedom.