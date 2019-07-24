UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister's Visit To US Being Hailed Widely: Augustine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Prime Minister's visit to US being hailed widely: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent successful visit to Washington was being hailed all over the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent successful visit to Washington was being hailed all over the world.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with different representatives of minorities belonging to Sargodha at camp office of Human Rights.

He said that some opponents showed a fake protest drama in the name of minorities, in Washington.

He said reality is this that minorities were fully enjoying their rights in Pakistan and much safer as compared to other countries in the world.

Ijaz Alam said that corridor of Kartarpur such a revolutionary project announced by PTI government and issue of innocent Kashmiris being raised at every forum by PTI and the day was not far when Kashmiris would enjoy freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Punjab Washington Visit Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Plans to Convene Expert Meeting in Septembe ..

1 minute ago

Mueller Reiterates His Probe Did Not Uncover Any T ..

1 minute ago

Capital Development Authority transfers over 150 o ..

1 minute ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 3384 kanal ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister's US visit being applauded largely

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.