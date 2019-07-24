UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister's Visit To US Concluded On Very Positive Note: Sindh Governor

Wed 24th July 2019

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States was one of the most successful visits in the history of the country, which concluded on very positive note

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States was one of the most successful visits in the history of the country, which concluded on very positive note.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor House, he said that first ever in the history a premier started his discussion with Kashmir dispute and its resolution.

He said that Premier Imran Khan had won the hearts of Kashmiri people by taking up their issue during the meeting with US President Donald Trump. The issue of Kashmir would now start heading towards its resolution.

Imran Ismail said that the premier did not ask the US President for any financial assistance to the country on the contrary the Prime Minister urged upon increasing trade with the US.

The Sindh Governor said that the America was ready to open its market for the country. President Trump has agreed to enhance trade with Pakistan.

It had been witnessed first time that a Pakistani premier had asked to increase trade.

He said that the Prime Minister also offered exchange of Dr Afia for Shakeel Afridi. Imran Khan asked US President to return the daughter of the nation.

The Sindh Governor said that there were times when Pakistani leadership was not given due honor during their visit to US, however the things had changed now. Due to honest leadership in Pakistan, the people of the country were also being given their due respect. "First time US President praised the Pakistani nation." Imran Ismail said that the opposition was making efforts to prove the premier's visit as failure. In past our leadership even didn't dared to raise the Kashmir and other issues in UN.

"During his visit, Imran Khan stayed in embassy did not use luxury limousines for travelling there," the Governor concluded.

