PRIME, QAU Sign MoU To Strengthen Policy Linkages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), Pakistan’s leading economic think tank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the prestigious School of Economics at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).
This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and policy research, enriching the intellectual development of students, particularly in economic policy.
The MoU establishes a collaborative framework where PRIME will facilitate seminars, internships, and mentorship programs to educate and build capacity among QAU students and faculty. Both institutions will contribute resources, with PRIME providing experts and QAU offering logistical support for events.
PRIME will also host quarterly policy seminars featuring QAU faculty research. This partnership represents a significant step forward in advancing policy education and fostering collaboration among future public policy leaders. It signifies a shared commitment between PRIME and QAU to elevate the standards of economic policy discourse and contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.
At the ceremony, the Executive Director of PRIME, Dr. Ali Salman, expressed confidence in its potential positive impact on society. Similarly, Dr. Tariq Majeed, Head of the Economics Department at Quaid-e-Azam University, expressed satisfaction that the collaboration will nurture the next generation of policy leaders.
