Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Mansehra police on Sunday arrested the prime suspect within hours after the murder and attempted murder incident took place in the Sangar area within the jurisdiction of Balakot Police Station following a domestic dispute turned violent.

According to police sources, the accused, Muhammad Saleem son of Suleman Khan and a resident of Sangar allegedly attacked his brother-in-law, Gul Badshah son of Shah Dad, resident of Narah, with an axe and knife, killed him on the spot.

In the same violent episode, the accused also seriously injured his own father, Muhammad Suleman, his brother, Qari Faizan, and his mother.

Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took immediate notice and ordered the formation of a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Balakot Jahanzeb Khan and DSP Balakot Sadaqat Nisar. Instructions were issued to ensure the quick arrest of the suspect.

Demonstrating professionalism and commitment, SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah and his team conducted an intelligence-based operation, which led to the successful arrest of the prime suspect within a matter of hours.