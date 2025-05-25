- Home
- Pakistan
- Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra
Prime Suspect Arrested Within Hours After Murder And Attempted Murder Incident In Mansehra
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Mansehra police on Sunday arrested the prime suspect within hours after the murder and attempted murder incident took place in the Sangar area within the jurisdiction of Balakot Police Station following a domestic dispute turned violent.
According to police sources, the accused, Muhammad Saleem son of Suleman Khan and a resident of Sangar allegedly attacked his brother-in-law, Gul Badshah son of Shah Dad, resident of Narah, with an axe and knife, killed him on the spot.
In the same violent episode, the accused also seriously injured his own father, Muhammad Suleman, his brother, Qari Faizan, and his mother.
Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, took immediate notice and ordered the formation of a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Balakot Jahanzeb Khan and DSP Balakot Sadaqat Nisar. Instructions were issued to ensure the quick arrest of the suspect.
Demonstrating professionalism and commitment, SHO Balakot Police Station Fahad Shah and his team conducted an intelligence-based operation, which led to the successful arrest of the prime suspect within a matter of hours.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Mother Tongue Bill tabled in the Punjab Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Three days Tablighi Ijtema concludes peacefully in Baffa, Mansehra2 minutes ago
-
Man injures friend2 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 traffic violations penalized, 1,052 vehicles impounded: ITP2 minutes ago
-
Administration demolishes two multi-story buildings on Warsak Road2 minutes ago
-
03 motorcycles, stolen vehicle recovered during operation2 minutes ago
-
Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur12 minutes ago
-
8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab approves Rs 2.55m for healthcare of police employees' children12 minutes ago
-
CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Man injured12 minutes ago