Prime Suspect In Chinese Consulate Attack Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:57 PM

Prime suspect in Chinese consulate attack arrested in karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) prime suspect involved in the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, in November 2018, has been arrested by the law enforcement agencies.

The suspect namely Rashid Brohi has been transported to Pakistan after being detained from a Gulf state.According to details, Brohi had monitored the overall plan of the attack and provided all facilities to the attackers.

Prior to the attack, he was sent Rs900,000, and after the attack he fled the country.The investigation officers have collected critical information from him during interrogation.

