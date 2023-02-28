Prime suspect in killing of ASI, constable arrested in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the brutal murder of ASI Siraj Khan and Constable Ikramullah, the Nasta Police Station, Charsadda has arrested one of the prime suspects, Tahirullah alias Malik.

The accused, along with Zarik, had opened fire on the police party when they arrived at Tirlandi to respond to a call from a resident woman on July 29, 2020.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of ASI Siraj Khan on the spot, while Constable Ikramullah succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. While Zarik was apprehended by the police immediately after the incident, Tahirullah managed to evade the authorities.

The arrest of Tahirullah is a significant breakthrough in the case, and it was made possible due to the dedicated efforts of the police officers involved in the investigation.

The team, led by DSP Sardheri Sanobar Khan, had been conducting various operations to apprehend the accused.

The police had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of Tahirullah, and they were able to track him down in Nasta. One pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, and he will be transferred to the Nasta police station for further legal action.

The investigation is ongoing and the authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the slain policemen.