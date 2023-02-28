UrduPoint.com

Prime Suspect In Killing Of ASI, Constable Arrested In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Prime suspect in killing of ASI, constable arrested in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the brutal murder of ASI Siraj Khan and Constable Ikramullah, the Nasta Police Station, Charsadda has arrested one of the prime suspects, Tahirullah alias Malik.

The accused, along with Zarik, had opened fire on the police party when they arrived at Tirlandi to respond to a call from a resident woman on July 29, 2020.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of ASI Siraj Khan on the spot, while Constable Ikramullah succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. While Zarik was apprehended by the police immediately after the incident, Tahirullah managed to evade the authorities.

The arrest of Tahirullah is a significant breakthrough in the case, and it was made possible due to the dedicated efforts of the police officers involved in the investigation.

The team, led by DSP Sardheri Sanobar Khan, had been conducting various operations to apprehend the accused.

The police had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of Tahirullah, and they were able to track him down in Nasta. One pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, and he will be transferred to the Nasta police station for further legal action.

The investigation is ongoing and the authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the slain policemen.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Charsadda July Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

11 minutes ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

11 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

11 minutes ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

40 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.