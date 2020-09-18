UrduPoint.com
Prime Suspect In Motorway Gang-rape Case Escapes Arrest Again In Nankana Sahib

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

Prime suspect in Motorway gang-rape case escapes arrest again in Nankana Sahib

The sources say police have raided the house of his sister-in-law in Nankana Sahib as they received information about his arrival there but even then he managed to escape his arrest.

NANKANA SAHIB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) The prime suspect in Motorway rape incident Abid Ali once again successfully managed to escape after dodging police in Nankana Sahib, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the police raided the house of his sister-in-law in Nankana sahib on a tip but Abid Ali managed to escape. The police cordoned off the area but even then he fled away.

Abid Ali is the prime suspect who managed his escape for the fourth time.

The sources said that his wife and other close relatives were arrested by the police. Earlier, Raja Jang area of Kasur district was raided after the police was informed that he had arrived there but he dodged the police and ran away.

They said that ID card of the suspect was blocked just to ensure that he should not fly abroad.

On other hand, the victim assured the authorities of full cooperation in the case and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in gang-rape. The sources said that she also recognized the culprits.

The shocking incident took place on Sept 9 on Lahore Motorway in precinct of Gujjarpura police when the woman who was French national was travelling along with her children from Gujranwala to Lahore.

The culprits raped her in front of her children, robbed her valuables and cash (Rs 100,000) and escaped from the scene.

