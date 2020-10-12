Prime suspect in motorway rape case arrested

The prime suspect of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case Abid Malhi, was arrested by the police on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The prime suspect of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case Abid Malhi, was arrested by the police on Monday.

The arrest was confirmed in a tweet by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill, who said that the suspect would be punished according to law.

It may be mentioned here that last month, two robbers on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway had gang-raped a mother of two in front of her children within the Gujjarpura police jurisdiction.