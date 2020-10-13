Prime suspect in motorway rape case arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that special investigation team led by DIG Investigation Lahore Shehzada Sultan through modern technology and scientific approach, arrested the prime suspect of Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case Abid Ali.

In a statement issued here, the IGP said that Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore led by SP Asim Iftikhar had also played significant role in the arrest of Abid Ali, adding that nine teams of CIA Lahore were putting efforts to trace and arrest the accused in various districts including Faisalabad, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala and Bahawalnagar.

He said that today's raid conducted for arrest of accused Abid Ali was also led by SP CIA, adding that investigation pertaining to this case would be put forward as per law and evidences so that the accused could be punished.

The IGP said that special investigation team had submitted a daily report on regular basis to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Office about the efforts and steps taken for arrest of Abid Ali.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Inam Ghanialso announced rewards for special investigation team and CIA officials.