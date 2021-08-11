(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :District West Police Wednesday announced arresting a prime suspect involved in killing son of religious political party's local leader.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz Talpur told APP that arrested Mujahid Masood son of Mir Ajab Khan on July 26th had opened firing on a shop of Muhammad Ishaq, Nazim of Jamat-e-Islami Manghopir during which his son Muhammad Ali was killed and his brother Siraj sustained injured.

Case of the incident was registered at Manghopir Police Station.

She said the victim in his FIR had maintained that the accused had opened firing on him with an intention to kill JI local leader. The officer said arrested accused does not belong to any political or religious party while the motive behind the incident was being interrogated.

Accused was arrested from a house near Farsi Colony Ground in Manghopir area. Police also recovered a 9mm pistol used in the incident from arrested accused. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of accused while further investigations were also underway.