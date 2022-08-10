Prime suspect involved in murder held

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested prime suspect who had escaped after killing an old man over old enmity.

According to the details, two brothers shot and killed 65-year-old person namely Talib Hussain over old dispute and fled away from crime scene a few days ago.

A special team led by SHO Sheikh Faazil police station, Nasir Hussain arrested the main accused along with the weapon used in murder while the search for the other accused continues.