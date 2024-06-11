Prime Suspect Of Robbery-cum-murder Killed By Police
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A mobile snatcher, involved in the killing of a citizen, Asim Siddiqui during a robbery was killed by the police in exchange of firing in Lucky Dheri area of Gulbahar here, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said, a team of Gulbahar police headed by SHO Nauman Khan during routine patrolling signaled two motorcycle riders to stop.
The motorcyclists, rather than stopping, started firing at the police party in an attempt to escape.
The police party started chasing the motorcyclists and in retaliated firing killed one of the accused named Asad alia Asaday, resident of Dalazak Road. The accused was a prime suspect in the murder of Asim Siddique who was killed by the robbers while on his way to masjid for prayer.
SP Faqirabad added that one of the accused succeeded in escaping, however a team under the headship of DSP Gulbahar has been formed for his arrest.
APP/vak
