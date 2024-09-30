Open Menu

Prime Zone Company Fraud: Court Sends 3 Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Prime Zone Company fraud: Court sends 3 accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) An accountability court on Monday sent three accused involved in the Rs 1.25 billion Prime Zone Company fraud case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused, Nadeem Anwar, Faheem Anjum and Shahzad Ahmad, before Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that investigation had been completed from the accused and their physical custody was no longer required.

He requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail and ordered their production upon expiry of judicial remand, October 14.

The NAB had stated that the accused were part of the management of Prime Zone Investment Company, which was involved in the Rs 1.25 billion fraud. The accused defrauded citizens by offering attractive profits and committing fraud worth hundreds of millions, it added.

